Slut Boy Billy re-emerges with ‘The Genesis of Eruption’ EP

Slut Boy Billy resurfaces with The Genesis of Eruption, a genre-blending EP that marks a mature evolution while still flexing his trademark edge.

The American-Ghanaian-Italian artist Slut Boy Billy rebrands his signature sound on The Genesis of Eruption EP, a five-track EP that leans mainstream without losing his quirky charm.

After rumors of him “quitting music,” many questioned his whereabouts, but the “Draco” star never really left. In fact, he’s quietly dropped seven singles this year alone, including fan favorites like “My Baby” and “Risky Love.”

The new project shows a more restrained Billy, likely influenced by recent revelations about the Ghanaian music industry.

On September 27, 2024, he criticized the scene as “10% talent,” citing politics and business as the real game. He also announced plans to focus on family life, sparking more speculation.

Despite it all, Billy returns energized. The opener “Billy Piano” revives his eccentricity with a twist on Amapiano, while tracks like “Untouchable,” “I Remain Silent,” and “Go” (featuring Kux) showcase newfound clarity.

The standout “I Remain Silent” brings raw emotion and ambition, while closer “Jesus” is peak Billy—irreverent, braggadocious, and spiritual.

The Genesis of Eruption marks both a comeback and evolution. Billy may be more polished now, but his rebellious spirit remains firmly intact.

Cover Artwork: The Genesis of Eruption EP - Slut Boy Billy
