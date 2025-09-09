Lalid features Medikal for viral hit ‘The Matter Remix’

Fast-rising Ghanaian artist Lalid has enlisted hip-hop heavyweight Medikal for the highly anticipated remix of his viral hit “The Matter.”

The collaboration brings together Lalid’s infectious melodies with Medikal’s commanding rap prowess, creating an irresistible musical fusion.

The track’s catchy hook and relatable lyrics quickly made it a fan favourite, sparking countless videos and fan reactions online.

This organic success prompted the strategic collaboration with Medikal, the Arab Money Gang (AMG) rapper known for his distinctive flow and chart-topping hits.

Medikal’s addition to “The Matter” remix elevates the original’s appeal, combining his proven hit-making ability with Lalid’s emerging talent.

The AMG star’s reputation as one of Ghana’s premier rappers brings additional credibility and reach to the already popular track.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Lalid, marking his transition from viral sensation to established artist through partnership with one of Ghana’s most respected hip-hop figures.

Cover Artwork: The Matter – Lalid feat. Medikal