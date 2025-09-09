Ad imageAd image
Music

Lalid features Medikal for viral hit ‘The Matter Remix’

Lalid teams with Medikal for "The Matter" remix - the viral hit gets AMG treatment.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Fast-rising Ghanaian artist Lalid has enlisted hip-hop heavyweight Medikal for the highly anticipated remix of his viral hit “The Matter.”

The collaboration brings together Lalid’s infectious melodies with Medikal’s commanding rap prowess, creating an irresistible musical fusion.

The track’s catchy hook and relatable lyrics quickly made it a fan favourite, sparking countless videos and fan reactions online.

This organic success prompted the strategic collaboration with Medikal, the Arab Money Gang (AMG) rapper known for his distinctive flow and chart-topping hits.

Medikal’s addition to “The Matter” remix elevates the original’s appeal, combining his proven hit-making ability with Lalid’s emerging talent.

The AMG star’s reputation as one of Ghana’s premier rappers brings additional credibility and reach to the already popular track.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Lalid, marking his transition from viral sensation to established artist through partnership with one of Ghana’s most respected hip-hop figures.

Cover Artwork: The Matter - Lalid feat. Medikal
Cover Artwork: The Matter – Lalid feat. Medikal

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New music! Fameye teams up with Medikal for ‘Habit’
Tracy Shay stars in Wendy Shay new ‘Too Late Remix’ music video
KOJO BLAK unites Joeboy, King Promise, and Kelvyn Boy on ‘Excellent (Remix)’
Medikal unveils ‘Shoulder’ music video with Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM
Medikal, Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM drop dance anthem ‘Shoulder’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Stonebwoy I used ‘The Torcher’ EP to bring my brothers together – Stonebwoy
Next Article Stonebwoy New music! The Torcher EP by Stonebwoy is here
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Sista Afia
New music! Sista Afia teams up with King Paluta for ‘Baabiaa’
Music
Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025
Ghana Entertainment Awards USA returns for 7th Edition this September
News
Gyakie & Manye Fi
Manye Fi hints at possible Gyakie feature
News
Koby Stay. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Koby Stay releases new single “Kwabena Luther”
Music
Larruso
‘Lucky’ by Larruso celebrates finding true love
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Stonebwoy
I used ‘The Torcher’ EP to bring my brothers together – Stonebwoy
News
Cover Artwork: It is Finished - Kofi Kinaata
2025 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Josplay announces winner of inaugural Rise Fund
Africa
AratheJay at Nimo Live Photo Credit: @TryKojo
Be prepared to feel and see art – AratheJay on “Nimo Live”
News
Queen Drie. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Queen Drie on “I Hope This Helps”, Growth, and Making Music That Matters
Interviews
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music
Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music

You Might Also Like