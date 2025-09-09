Ad imageAd image
New music! The Torcher EP by Stonebwoy is here

The wait is over! Stonebwoy releases The Torcher EP with fiery collabs and Afro-dancehall bangers.

Stonebwoy has officially released his long-awaited project, The Torcher EP, now available on all major streaming platforms.

The 9-track collection showcases Stonebwoy’s signature blend of Afro-dancehall, reggae, and highlife, delivering a powerful musical experience packed with energy and soul.

Leading the project is the buzzing hit “Gidi Gidi (Fire),” already gaining massive traction. Other standout solo tracks include “Send Dem A Prayer,” “Torcher,” “Samankudi,” “Outside Lifestyle,” and “Deeper.”

The EP also features two major collaborations: “Susuka” with rap stars Beeztrap and Yaw Tog, and “Xosetor” featuring Agbeshie and Kenny Ice — all adding unique flavors to the project.

Packed with powerful messages and vibrant energy, The Torcher EP is poised to be one of 2025’s most talked-about releases.

Cover Artwork: The Torcher EP - Stonebwoy
Cover Artwork: The Torcher EP – Stonebwoy
