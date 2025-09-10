Ad imageAd image
Obinim by Akwaboah will touch anyone hiding their pain

Akwaboah returns with Obinim, a powerful message for anyone giving too much and losing themselves.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Akwaboah returns with Obinim, a heartfelt single that speaks directly to a generation weighed down by silent struggles.

With rich vocals and emotive lyrics, Akwaboah offers more than just a song—it’s a moment of healing.

In Obinim, he captures the internal battles many face while showing up for others. It’s a reminder that, while we often pour into everyone else, we rarely stop to check in with ourselves.

The message is simple yet powerful: come home to yourself. Set against a soulful instrumental backdrop, Obinim delivers both musical elegance and emotional truth.

It’s a timely call for self-reflection, especially in a world that rewards constant giving, even at the cost of personal peace.

Cover Artwork: Obinim by Akwaboah
