Watch: Stonebwoy drops music video for ‘Gidi Gidi (Fire)’

Afro-dancehall heavyweight Stonebwoy drops the official music video for Gidi Gidi (Fire), a high-energy song from his new ‘The Torcher‘ EP.

True to its name, Gidi Gidi (Fire) is fiery in both sound and visuals—a bold blend of rhythm, grit, and signature Stonebwoy style.

Directed by rising filmmaker Kwaku Kwakye, the video pulses with vibrant street culture, expressive dance, and raw attitude.

It perfectly captures the urgency and intensity the track delivers. With powerful visuals and Stonebwoy’s commanding presence, Gidi Gidi (Fire) is a celebration of resilience, ambition, and moving at full speed—no brakes.

As one of the standout tracks from The Torcher EP, Gidi Gidi (Fire) reinforces Stonebwoy’s global appeal while staying deeply rooted in Ghanaian energy.