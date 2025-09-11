New music! Eno Barony is out with ‘ Scars aand Sins’

Ghanaian rap powerhouse Eno Barony returns with a bold new release, Scars and Sins, cementing her place as one of Africa’s fiercest lyrical talents.

Known for breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry, Eno dives deep into her personal journey, blending hard-hitting bars with raw emotion and introspective storytelling.

“Scars and Sins” showcases a matured sound, merging Afrobeat, drill, and hip-hop influences with thought-provoking lyrics that explore pain, resilience, and redemption.

The project not only highlights her lyrical dexterity but also reinforces her role as a voice for women in African music.

Listeners can expect powerful collaborations, impeccable production, and a sound that resonates far beyond Ghana’s borders.