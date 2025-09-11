Smallgod teams up with Jaz Karis & SHMO for new song ‘Pray For You’

Smallgod teams up with soulful UK singer Jaz Karis and rising producer SHMO on the emotionally rich single “Pray For You.”

This cross-continental collaboration blends Afrobeats, soul, and R&B to deliver a track that’s both uplifting and deeply resonant.

“Pray For You” explores themes of love, protection, and emotional support, driven by Jaz Karis’s velvety vocals and SHMO’s atmospheric production.

Smallgod, known for bridging African and global sounds, curates this powerful union of talent that transcends borders.

The track is a heartfelt dedication to those we hold dear—offering solace through melody and lyrical sincerity.

With a sound that feels both modern and timeless, “Pray For You” reinforces the beauty of international collaboration in music.

Cover Artwork: Pray For You – Smallgod, Jaz Karis & SHMO