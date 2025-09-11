Ad imageAd image
Music

Smallgod teams up with Jaz Karis & SHMO for new song ‘Pray For You’

Pray For You is a soothing, soulful track from Smallgod, Jaz Karis & SHMO celebrating love and protection.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Smallgod teams up with soulful UK singer Jaz Karis and rising producer SHMO on the emotionally rich single “Pray For You.”

This cross-continental collaboration blends Afrobeats, soul, and R&B to deliver a track that’s both uplifting and deeply resonant.

“Pray For You” explores themes of love, protection, and emotional support, driven by Jaz Karis’s velvety vocals and SHMO’s atmospheric production.

Smallgod, known for bridging African and global sounds, curates this powerful union of talent that transcends borders.

The track is a heartfelt dedication to those we hold dear—offering solace through melody and lyrical sincerity.

With a sound that feels both modern and timeless, “Pray For You” reinforces the beauty of international collaboration in music.

Cover Artwork: Pray For You - Smallgod, Jaz Karis & SHMO
Cover Artwork: Pray For You – Smallgod, Jaz Karis & SHMO
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
‘Take Me Home’: Efia Odo releases new music
Obinim by Akwaboah will touch anyone hiding their pain
Young Rob drops retro-inspired new single ‘Just Dance’
‘Tracking You’: Oseikrom Sikanii delivers new song
New music! Sista Afia teams up with King Paluta for ‘Baabiaa’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Efia Odo ‘Take Me Home’: Efia Odo releases new music
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

AratheJay at Nimo Live Photo Credit: @TryKojo
Be prepared to feel and see art – AratheJay on “Nimo Live”
News
Dr. Pushkin
Dr. Pushkin drops ‘No Miracles’ featuring Jon Connor & Ataman Nikita
Music
Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy unveils official tracklist for “The Torcher” EP
News
Reggie & Kojo Trill
Reggie & Kojo Trilla go all out in new ‘How Did We Get Here’ album
Music
Stonebwoy
I used ‘The Torcher’ EP to bring my brothers together – Stonebwoy
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Gyakie for Spotify EQUAL Africa Ambassador. Credit: Supplied.
Gyakie named Spotify’s EQUAL Africa Ambassador for September 2025
News
thisart.ist. Credit: Supplied.
“Thisart.ist” officially launches at Vibrate Space as the world’s smartest music marketing tool
News
Clem Biney
Clem Biney blends faith, hustle, and storytelling on new ‘I Am That I Am’ EP
Music
Slut Boy Billy
Slut Boy Billy re-emerges with ‘The Genesis of Eruption’ EP
Music
Cover Artwork: It is Finished - Kofi Kinaata
2025 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music
Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music

You Might Also Like