Lyrical Joe unveils music video for ‘Take Me Home’

Lyrical Joe drops “Take Me Home” visuals – a moving, lyrical journey from his I AM album.

Ghanaian rap sensation Lyrical Joe delivers powerful visuals in his latest music video, Take Me Home, a song from his acclaimed album, I AM.

Directed by the visionary Nii Josiah, the video captures deep emotion, lyrical prowess, and cinematic storytelling, further cementing Lyrical Joe’s place among Africa’s elite lyricists.

Take Me Home blends soul-stirring melodies with hard-hitting verses, showcasing the rapper’s introspective side while addressing themes of identity, purpose, and belonging.

The music video brings these themes to life with evocative visuals, enhancing the song’s emotional weight and artistic depth.

With every release, Lyrical Joe continues to push creative boundaries and Take Me Home is no exception. Whether you’re a long-time fan or discovering him for the first time, this release is a must-watch.

