New music! Jay Erl sends clear message with ‘Here We Go’

Jay Erl drops “Here We Go” – a genre-blending track full of energy, hooks, and heart.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Jay Erl is back with an energetic new release titled ‘Here We Go‘, blending catchy hooks, bouncy beats, and bold lyrical flair.

Known for his genre-fluid style and honest storytelling, Jay Erl continues to push creative boundaries with this latest track, capturing the spirit of determination and self-belief.

“Here We Go” is an anthem for anyone chasing a dream, fuelled by Erl’s signature mix of modern hip-hop, melodic pop, and raw charisma.

The track is already gaining traction on streaming platforms and is poised to become a fan favourite.

Whether you’re a long-time listener or discovering Jay Erl for the first time, “Here We Go” is a must-add to your playlist.

Here We Go is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Here We Go on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/jay-erl-here-we-go.

Cover Artwork: Here We Go - Jay Erl
Cover Artwork: Here We Go – Jay Erl
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
