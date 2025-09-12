Watch the official video for ‘Baabiaa’ by Sista Afia ft. King Paluta

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia returns with the official music video for her latest single, Baabiaa, featuring King Paluta.

Directed by the talented SOJ, the visual elevates this powerhouse collaboration to new heights.

Baabiaa is a masterclass in modern Ghanaian music, fusing Sista Afia’s rich vocals with King Paluta’s magnetic delivery.

The music video captures their electric chemistry through vibrant storytelling, sharp edits, and striking backdrops, bringing the song’s message to life with flair and authenticity.

This video release isn’t just a visual treat—it’s a cultural moment. With Baabiaa, Sista Afia and King Paluta reaffirm their positions as key voices in Ghana’s music scene, blending artistry with mass appeal.