Watch! Bosom P-Yung releases music video for ‘Agyenkwa’

Ghanaian artist Bosom P-Yung is back with a powerful visual for his latest track, ‘Agyenkwa‘, off the Back To Basics Album.

Directed by the talented Big Body Benj, the music video perfectly captures Bosom’s raw emotion, unique style, and creative vision.

“Agyenkwa” blends traditional Ghanaian sounds with contemporary trap influences, highlighting Bosom P-Yung’s ability to merge cultures while maintaining his signature authenticity.

The visuals are striking—featuring symbolic imagery, energetic performances, and cinematic storytelling that elevates the song’s spiritual and emotional themes.

With this release, Bosom P-Yung continues to push artistic boundaries, reminding fans why he’s one of the most compelling voices in Ghana’s new wave.