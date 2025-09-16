Bisa Kdei releases ‘Regina’ ahead of upcoming album

Ghanaian highlife musician Bisa Kdei has officially dropped his highly anticipated new single, Regina.

Produced by the talented Apya, Regina is a soul-stirring celebration of black melanin queens, honouring African women through rich melodies, emotive lyrics, and Bisa Kdei’s signature vocals.

Famed for his ability to seamlessly blend authentic highlife with modern afro-fusion elements, Bisa Kdei continues to captivate audiences with music that bridges tradition and innovation.

Regina serves as a standout piece from his upcoming studio album, promising listeners a taste of what’s to come.

With this release, anticipation heightens for the full album, which is expected to deliver more of the genre-defining sound that has made Bisa Kdei a household name in African music.

Cover Artwork: Regina – Bisa Kdei