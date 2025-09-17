New Music! Chief One features Lyrical Joe & Agbeshie on ‘Long Life’

Ghanaian rapper Chief One is back with a powerful new single titled ‘Long Life‘, featuring heavyweight lyricist Lyrical Joe, and Agbeshie.

This inspiring track blends rap, highlife, and Afrobeats influences to deliver a message of hope, gratitude, and the desire for long life and success.

Each artist brings their unique flavour: Chief One’s energetic flow, Lyrical Joe’s sharp lyricism, and Agbeshie’s catchy delivery.

The production supports a reflective yet uplifting mood, perfect for starting your day with purpose.

The collaboration showcases the strength of Ghana’s music scene and the unity of voices with a shared vision.

Cover Artwork: Long Life – Chief One feat. Lyrical Joe & Agbeshie