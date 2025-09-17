Twitch 4EVA releases infectious new song ‘Vyb W Me’

Ghanaian artist Twitch 4EVA is back with a brand new single, Vyb W Me, produced by the talented Uche B.

Known for his smooth vocals and laid-back Afrobeats vibe, Twitch 4EVA delivers another infectious track that blends R&B melodies with a feel-good bounce.

“Vyb W Me” is a perfect end-of-summer anthem — a sonic invitation to chill, connect, and let the music take over.

Uche B’s production brings mellow rhythms and dreamy tones, giving Twitch the perfect backdrop to showcase his vocal versatility.

With a growing fanbase across Ghana and beyond, Twitch 4EVA continues to carve his space in the Afrofusion scene.

Cover Artwork: Vyb W Me – Twitch 4EVA