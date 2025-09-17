Ad imageAd image
Music

Twitch 4EVA releases infectious new song ‘Vyb W Me’

Discover Twitch 4EVA - Vyb W Me, a feel-good, R&B-infused Afrobeats track.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian artist Twitch 4EVA is back with a brand new single, Vyb W Me, produced by the talented Uche B.

Known for his smooth vocals and laid-back Afrobeats vibe, Twitch 4EVA delivers another infectious track that blends R&B melodies with a feel-good bounce.

“Vyb W Me” is a perfect end-of-summer anthem — a sonic invitation to chill, connect, and let the music take over.

Uche B’s production brings mellow rhythms and dreamy tones, giving Twitch the perfect backdrop to showcase his vocal versatility.

With a growing fanbase across Ghana and beyond, Twitch 4EVA continues to carve his space in the Afrofusion scene.

Cover Artwork: Vyb W Me - Twitch 4EVA
Cover Artwork: Vyb W Me – Twitch 4EVA
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New Music! Chief One features Lyrical Joe & Agbeshie on ‘Long Life’
Bisa Kdei releases ‘Regina’ ahead of upcoming album
New music! Jay Erl sends clear message with ‘Here We Go’
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Smallgod teams up with Jaz Karis & SHMO for new song ‘Pray For You’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Music Hotspots in Accra. Photo Credit: SZ3SC Five Music Hotspots in Accra
Next Article Chief One New Music! Chief One features Lyrical Joe & Agbeshie on ‘Long Life’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

HighSoul artist Josh Blakk
Josh Blakk to perform at Reeperbahn Festival 2025
News
Music Hotspots in Accra. Photo Credit: SZ3SC
Five Music Hotspots in Accra
Culture
Amaarae at Jimmy Kimmel Live. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram.
Amaarae becomes first Ghanaian solo artist on Jimmy Kimmel Live
News
thisart.ist. Credit: Supplied.
“Thisart.ist” officially launches at Vibrate Space as the world’s smartest music marketing tool
News
Gyakie for Spotify EQUAL Africa Ambassador. Credit: Supplied.
Gyakie named Spotify’s EQUAL Africa Ambassador for September 2025
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025: Nominations now open
News
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2025 Week 37: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Nasty C. Photo Credit: Supplied.
South Africa’s Hip-Hop powerhouse Nasty C releases empowering album ‘FREE’
Africa
Stonebwoy
Watch: Stonebwoy drops music video for ‘Gidi Gidi (Fire)’
Music
Akwaboah
Obinim by Akwaboah will touch anyone hiding their pain
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music
Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music

You Might Also Like