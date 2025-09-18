New music! Kwekus releases the ‘Patience’ EP

Ghanaian artist Kwekus has released his long-awaited EP, Patience — a moving collection of tracks that echo his belief that “Great things take time.”
With a sound that blends soulful melodies, alternative R&B, and introspective lyricism, Patience is a testament to both creative endurance and emotional depth.
Each track captures a different facet of growth — from moments of self-doubt to spiritual clarity — wrapped in rich, atmospheric production.
Kwekus brings a fresh perspective to modern African music, combining personal storytelling with a universal message of resilience.
Whether you’re tuning in from Accra or abroad, Patience offers something genuine and timeless.
This release marks a defining moment for Kwekus, showcasing his evolving artistry and global appeal.