New music! Kwekus releases the ‘Patience’ EP

Ghanaian artist Kwekus has released his long-awaited EP, Patience — a moving collection of tracks that echo his belief that “Great things take time.”

With a sound that blends soulful melodies, alternative R&B, and introspective lyricism, Patience is a testament to both creative endurance and emotional depth.

Each track captures a different facet of growth — from moments of self-doubt to spiritual clarity — wrapped in rich, atmospheric production.

Kwekus brings a fresh perspective to modern African music, combining personal storytelling with a universal message of resilience.

Whether you’re tuning in from Accra or abroad, Patience offers something genuine and timeless.

This release marks a defining moment for Kwekus, showcasing his evolving artistry and global appeal.

Cover Artwork: Patience EP – Kwekus