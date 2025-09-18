Zie and Chimini Yoka blur love & crime in ‘Feeling’ music video

Ghanaian artist Zie teams up with Chimini Yoka to deliver a bold visual for ‘Feeling’, reimagining the track with a cinematic twist more than a year after its initial release.

Directed by CMDELUX, the video fuses suspense, romance, and gangsta-detective energy in a stylish narrative that elevates the song’s emotional pull.

Set in a world of blurred identities, the video opens with Chimini Yoka as a detective unknowingly involved with Zie — a criminal in disguise.

The tension unfolds through atmospheric shots and slow reveals, echoing the dramatic flair of classic noir films.

Originally featured on Zie’s Kwesi EP, ‘Feeling’ gets a fresh second life, proving its staying power.