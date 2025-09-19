Ad imageAd image
Asakaa star O’Kenneth levels up with ‘Balenciaga’

O'Kenneth drops "Balenciaga", a bold new drill single blending fashion, culture, and hard verses.

Ghanaian drill sensation O’Kenneth has released his latest banger, ‘Balenciaga‘, setting the streets ablaze with raw energy and unfiltered lyricism.

Known for his role in the Asakaa movement, O’Kenneth blends gritty flows with booming 808s to deliver a track that captures the essence of Ghanaian drill culture.

“Balenciaga” is more than a fashion statement—it’s a symbol of status, survival, and street credibility.

With dark, moody production and O’Kenneth’s signature deep-toned delivery, the track is both hypnotic and intense, resonating with fans of both UK and Ghanaian drill.

The release continues to solidify his presence as one of the leading voices in West Africa’s evolving hip-hop scene.

Cover Artwork: Balenciaga - O'Kenneth
Ghana Music
