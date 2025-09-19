Fantana & Kojo Blak team up for flirtatious new hit ‘Fanta My Baby’

Ghanaian stars Fantana and Kojo Blak join forces on ‘Fanta My Baby’, a sizzling new track that blends Afrobeats grooves with irresistible flirtation and undeniable chemistry.

The collaboration is playful, vibrant, and full of energy — a sonic reflection of love in full colour.

With infectious melodies and bold vocals, ‘Fanta My Baby’ is a standout release that showcases both artists in their element.

Fantana brings her signature sass and confidence, while Kojo Blak’s smooth delivery adds depth and balance to the track.

Visually and sonically, the release radiates feel-good vibes and proves the duo’s magnetic connection both in studio and on screen.

Cover Artwork: Fanta My Baby – Fantana & Kojo Blak