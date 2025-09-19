Raevin drops ‘Fever (Remix)’ featuring Kelvyn Boy & Kojo Blak

Ghanaian rising star Raevin turns up the temperature with the Fever (Remix), enlisting Kelvyn Boy and Kojo Blak to breathe new life into his acclaimed single.

Where the original explored the emotional highs of deep admiration and undeniable attraction, the remix introduces fresh perspectives and added intensity.

Kelvyn Boy brings his smooth, Afro-fusion finesse, while Kojo Blak delivers a charismatic edge — together elevating the track’s sensual undertones and storytelling depth.

Raevin’s silky vocals and heartfelt delivery remain front and centre, framed by Killbeatz’s lush, melodic production.

The remix keeps the relaxed yet emotionally charged vibe of the original, while expanding its reach with new sonic textures and energy.

It’s a confident evolution of a track that already positioned Raevin among the new wave of African artists blending authenticity with innovation.

Cover Artwork: Fever (Remix) – Raevin feat. Kelvyn Boy & Kojo Blak