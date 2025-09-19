‘See What We’ve Done’: King Promise drops first 2025 single with Mr Eazi

TGMA 2025 Artiste of the Year King Promise has released ‘See What We’ve Done’ featuring Mr Eazi, a confident, reflective anthem that reaffirms his place as one of Africa’s most consistent hitmakers.

Known for his smooth vocals and emotionally rich songwriting, King Promise delivers a track that’s both celebratory and self-aware.

‘See What We’ve Done’ is a nod to the journey — the wins, the struggles, and the growth — all wrapped in lush production and a mid-tempo groove that’s signature King Promise.

It’s a victory lap and a quiet flex, reminding fans and critics alike of the groundwork he’s laid over the years.

As his first release of the year, the single sets the tone for what promises to be a powerful new chapter.

As the reigning king of the TGMA stage, this release sets the tone for an even bigger year. With more music on the horizon, ‘See What We’ve Done’ is just the beginning.