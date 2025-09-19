‘Shege’ by KobbyRockz feat. LR Whiz – When love turns to trouble

Ghanaian artist KobbyRockz teams up with LR Whiz for ‘Shege‘, a relatable anthem exploring relationship troubles and romantic complications.

Known for his emotional depth showcased in tracks like “Odo Bεba” and “No Be Me Alone,” KobbyRockz delivers another heartfelt performance addressing the universal experience of love gone wrong.

On “Shege,” KobbyRockz opens up about a lady causing him troubles, painting a vivid picture of romantic frustration that many listeners will recognise.

The collaboration with LR Whiz adds another dimension to the storytelling, creating a compelling narrative about relationship challenges.

This release continues KobbyRockz’s reputation for creating music that connects with real-life experiences, following successful projects like his “Odo” EP and various collaborative works.

Cover Artwork: ‘Shege’ – KobbyRockz feat. LR Whiz