Yartti releases emotionally-charged ‘Tales Of A Dreamer’ EP

Rising artist Yartti releases “Tales of a Dreamer” – a raw, emotional EP exploring love, struggle, and growth.

Breakout artist Yartti has officially released his long-awaited EP, ‘Tales Of A Dreamer‘, marking a powerful evolution in his music career.

Known for his introspective lyrics and raw storytelling, Yartti dives deeper than ever before, offering fans a rare glimpse into his personal journey.

“This EP showcases a side of me I’ve never shown before,” Yartti shares. “It reflects struggles, love, pain, hard work, and the dedication that shaped who I am.”

Each track unfolds like a chapter, blending heartfelt emotion with genre-blending production.

From the opening beat to the final lyric, “Tales of a Dreamer” is a sonic journey that explores vulnerability, resilience, and growth.

With this release, Yartti cements his position as one of today’s most promising emerging artists.

Cover Artwork: Tales Of A Dreamer - Yartti
You Might Also Like