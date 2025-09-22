Ad imageAd image
Amplify Ghana officially releases KNUST Rap Cypher

KNUST Rap Cypher by Amplify Ghana spotlights campus rappers.

New GM icon
Amplify Ghana KNUST Rap Cypher. Credit: Supplied.
Ghanaian creative promotion agency Amplify Ghana has officially released its debut music project, the KNUST Rap Cypher, now available on all major digital streaming platforms.

The KNUST Rap Cypher is the first installment of Amplify Ghana’s campus rap cypher tour, an initiative launched in July 2025 to spotlight rising rap talent from universities across the country. The tour kicked off at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where standout students were selected to showcase their lyrical skills.

The first edition, KNUST Rap Cypher Pt. 1, featured performances from Afrodanny, MC Doe, AC40, and Riley D’Menace, with the video dropping on YouTube in September. A few weeks later, the video for KNUST Rap Cypher Pt. 2 was released, spotlighting ZXEUS, Kimathi, Jungler, Kheywords, and BDT Kay Kay. Now, the audios for both cyphers are officially available for streaming, giving fans and new listeners the chance to experience the raw talent emerging from Ghana’s next generation of rappers.

Both parts of the cypher were produced by Dab Beatz (Beeztrap KOTM, Amos K, Jaden Heights). Pt. 1 was mixed and mastered by 85 Savage, while Pt. 2 was handled by Kodwo Amos, ensuring the project delivers polished and high-quality sound.

This milestone marks Amplify Ghana’s first official music release, signaling the beginning of more collaborations with artists locally and internationally. The agency, known for promoting young creatives and undiscovered talent, plans to expand the rap cypher series to other universities in the coming months.

As Amplify Ghana continues its mission of providing a platform for rising voices, details about future cyphers will be announced on its social media pages. Aspiring rappers interested in joining upcoming editions are encouraged to follow and stay tuned for updates.

