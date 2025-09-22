Ad imageAd image
Music

Charisma drops 2-pack single “Come with Me”

New double- track release from Charisma features "Give Me Love" and "Trabaye".

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer

Ghanaian afropop artist Charisma has released a new double single titled “Come with Me,” showcasing his take on contemporary afrobeats and afrofusion sounds. The release highlights his sonic range and lyrical intent

The project pairs “Give Me Love” with “Trabaye”, two distinct but complementary records that lean into the pulse of afrobeats and afropop. While “Give Me Love” thrives on melodic warmth and groove, “Trabaye” brings a sharper edge, displaying Charisma’s ability to switch seamlessly between moods without losing his essence.

With this release, Charisma signals more than a momentary offering. He is positioning himself among a wave of artists igniting refreshing sounds from the continent.

“Come With Me” is out on all major streaming platforms.

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
Charisma – ‘Loud’: An anthem for anyone who’s ever faced doubt
Video: Confession by Charisma
Video: Charisma (Deep Memories) by MiYAKi
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Gyatabruwaa - Adom Kiki feat. Joe Mettle 2025 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Raevin
Raevin drops ‘Fever (Remix)’ featuring Kelvyn Boy & Kojo Blak
Music
KooKusi. Photo Credit: Supplied.
KooKusi announces new project “This Ability” inspired by “Clock”
News
Let's say good things about our music - Bisa Kdei fires back at promoters
Bisa Kdei releases ‘Regina’ ahead of upcoming album
Music
Lip syncing on Pippit. Credit: Supplied.
For Musicians and Creators Here’s Why Lip Syncing Feels More Real Than Actual Speech Online
Guest Blogger
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025: Nominations now open
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Gyatabruwaa - Adom Kiki feat. Joe Mettle
2025 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
King Promise
‘See What We’ve Done’: King Promise drops first 2025 single with Mr Eazi
Music
O'Kenneth
Asakaa star O’Kenneth levels up with ‘Balenciaga’
Music
Fantana
Fantana & Kojo Blak team up for flirtatious new hit ‘Fanta My Baby’
Music
Kwame Dabie for DSCVRY: Photo Credit: Kwame Dabie/Instagram.
DSCVRY: “Gargantuan Vibes Only” with Kwame Dabie
Discovery
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music