Charisma drops 2-pack single “Come with Me”

Ghanaian afropop artist Charisma has released a new double single titled “Come with Me,” showcasing his take on contemporary afrobeats and afrofusion sounds. The release highlights his sonic range and lyrical intent

The project pairs “Give Me Love” with “Trabaye”, two distinct but complementary records that lean into the pulse of afrobeats and afropop. While “Give Me Love” thrives on melodic warmth and groove, “Trabaye” brings a sharper edge, displaying Charisma’s ability to switch seamlessly between moods without losing his essence.

With this release, Charisma signals more than a momentary offering. He is positioning himself among a wave of artists igniting refreshing sounds from the continent.

“Come With Me” is out on all major streaming platforms.