Remmi explores pressure and growth in latest single “Anxiety”

Ghanaian Afro Fusion and Afro Soul singer Remmi has shared her latest single of 2025 dubbed, “Anxiety”, released on September 18 and produced by Insvne Auggie. Arriving just weeks after her 20th birthday, the track reflects on the quiet struggles of early adulthood; uncertainty, pressure, and the search for balance, delivered through her warm, soul-infused sound.

The single also features a striking verse from rising rapper Tikki Waja, whose words add grit and depth to Remmi’s vulnerable delivery. Together, they create a song that feels deeply personal yet widely relatable.

With “Anxiety”, Remmi builds on the momentum of her last release, continuing to carve her place as one of the most promising new voices in Ghana’s music space. The single has shown promises of reaching listeners who crave honesty in music that speaks to the heart.

“Anxiety” is out now on all streaming platforms.