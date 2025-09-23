Ad imageAd image
Albert Purdy inspires with uplifting new single ‘Adansedie’ 

Albert Purdy drops “Adansedie,” an Afro-gospel song of hope, testimony, and God’s unfailing love.

Fast-rising Ghanaian minstrel Albert Purdy returns with a soul-stirring Afro-gospel single titled “Adansedie” meaning “Testimony” in Twi.

Fusing traditional African rhythms with contemporary praise, the track creates an atmosphere of hope, healing, and heartfelt worship.

Already gaining momentum on Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and other major platforms, “Adansedie” is quickly becoming a favorite on devotional playlists worldwide.

With emotionally resonant lyrics and a memorable chorus, Purdy calls listeners to trust God’s unfailing love even in seasons of silence and uncertainty.

“If you’re weary, if you’re searching for hope, let this song be your reminder that God is still writing your story,” he shares.

This release cements Albert Purdy as a rising voice in Afro-gospel music, delivering a sound that uplifts souls and inspires faith.

Whether for your daily devotion or quiet reflection, “Adansedie” is a must-listen testimony in song.

Cover Artwork: Adansedie - Albert Purdy
