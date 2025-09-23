Ad imageAd image
DJ K.O kicks off new music series with ‘Che Che’

DJ K.O drops Afro-fusion hit “Che Che” featuring Laik, blending West African rhythms with DMV vibes.

Ghanaian-born, DMV-raised Producer-DJ DJ K.O drops his highly anticipated single, “Che Che”, a vibrant Afro-fusion track featuring DMV-based Sierra Leonean artist Laik.

Known for blending West African rhythms with DMV energy, DJ K.O delivers infectious melodies, smooth vibes, and a hook that sticks.

“Che Che” is the first of seven upcoming singles, setting the stage for collaborations with major names like Kelvyn Boy, Beeztrap KOTM, and more.

The track captures K.O’s signature sound—global in flavor, local in spirit—and is already making waves online and in the DMV streets.

With his unique ability to fuse cultural sounds and local influences, DJ K.O is quickly becoming a standout voice in the Afrobeat and global fusion scene.

Cover Artwork: Che Che - DJ K.O feat. Laik
