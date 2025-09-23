Ad imageAd image
Prince Agyeman Prempeh releases debut Album; ‘Sounds From Heaven’

Rising gospel artist Prince Agyeman Prempeh releases “Sounds From Heaven,” a powerful 7-track worship album.

Rising gospel artiste Prince Agyeman Prempeh has officially released his maiden album, Sounds From Heaven, a spirit-filled body of work inspired by Colossians 1:27.

This debut project ushers gospel lovers into an atmosphere of worship, praise, and deep spiritual intimacy, establishing Prince Agyeman Prempeh as one of the fresh voices to watch in the gospel music ministry.

The 7-track album carries a unique blend of contemporary worship and indigenous gospel sounds, crafted to uplift souls and inspire faith.

Each song embodies heartfelt devotion and divine revelation, echoing the album’s central theme of experiencing the richness of God’s glory.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the project, Prince Agyeman Prempeh shared, “This album is a testimony of God’s faithfulness in my life and a vessel to release heavenly sounds that stir hope, healing, and revival in the hearts of believers. My prayer is that every listener will encounter Christ in a personal way through these songs.”

With Sounds From Heaven, Prince Agyeman Prempeh sets the stage for a promising music ministry, blending his passion for worship with a mission to impact lives through gospel music.

Cover Artwork: Sounds From Heaven - Prince Agyeman Prempeh
Cover Artwork: Sounds From Heaven – Prince Agyeman Prempeh
