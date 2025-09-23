The Kings’ Crew drop surprise urban Gospel EP ‘Journey’

Urban gospel trio The Kings’ Crew—comprised of Kray, Clericus, and Chara—just surprised fans by dropping their unexpected 7-track EP, Journey.

Known for hits like Honey, Way Up, and All in All, TKC blends Afrobeats, hip-hop, and dancehall with heartfelt Christian themes. With no prior promotion, Journey is already making waves across the gospel music scene.

The EP reflects on the highs and lows of faith, emphasizing that God is present not just at the destination, but throughout the process.

Tracks like Wide Awake inspire perseverance, while Running and Dumebi offer smooth, soul-soothing vibes. The title track, Journey, delivers raw vulnerability and deep spiritual insight.

With its mix of rhythm, reflection, and realness, Journey is more than music—it’s ministry.

TKC has once again redefined urban gospel music, delivering an EP that encourages listeners to embrace every part of their spiritual walk.

Cover Artwork: Journey – The Kings’ Crew