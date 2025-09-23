Watch! Shatta Wale releases music video for ‘Pancake’

Ghanaian dancehall king Shatta Wale has just premiered the official video for his latest single “Pancake”, and it’s already heating up the internet.

Directed by Kojo Myles, the vibrant visuals bring new energy to the catchy track that’s been dominating playlists since its release.

Shot with a blend of urban flair and Afro-Caribbean aesthetics, the video captures Shatta Wale’s bold personality and signature charisma.

With colorful scenes, Kojo Myles delivers a visual experience that matches the song’s infectious rhythm.

“Pancake” is classic Shatta—witty lyrics, bouncy production, and raw charisma.