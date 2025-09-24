Ad imageAd image
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’

Rising Afrobeats star Efemor drops Shatta EP — a vibrant, genre-defining project.

Emerging Afrobeats artist Efemor delivers a powerful new project with the release of his latest EP, “Shatta”.

The 7-track EP, produced entirely by the talented Apex Junsen, showcases Efemor’s range, lyrical depth, and rhythmic creativity across a collection of genre-blending tracks.

Shatta is a bold celebration of Afro culture, love, hustle, and self-expression — weaving together high-energy beats, emotive melodies, and catchy hooks that highlight Efemor’s rising star power in the Afrobeats scene.

The production on the Horizon Records artist’s EP is polished, dynamic, and perfectly crafted for both radio and dancefloors.

As the Afrobeats genre continues to dominate global charts, Efemor is carving out his own space with this versatile and captivating release.

Shatta EP is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Shatta EP on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/efemor-shatta.

Cover Artwork: Shatta - Efemor
Cover Artwork: Shatta – Efemor
