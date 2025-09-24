Obofour Raphael teases new album with freestyle “Adom Akyedeɛ (Intro)”

Obofour Raphael has given fans a taste of what’s to come ahead of his new album. The rapper has released a freestyle titled “Adom Akyedeɛ” (Intro), which translates to “Gift of Grace”.

In the freestyle, Obofour asserts his claim as the “King of Hiplife,” reminding listeners of the genre’s enduring value in Ghana’s music culture. His delivery reinforces his confidence in keeping the cherished rap style alive and relevant.

The freestyle sets the stage for his forthcoming album “Adom Akyedeɛ”, scheduled for release on Friday, September 26. The project is expected to be available exclusively on his official website, www.obo4raphael.com.

Obofour Raphael – “Adom Akyedeɛ (Intro)”.Credit: Supplied.

Until then, fans can hold on to this freestyle as a glimpse into what promises to be one of his boldest projects yet.