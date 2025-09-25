Ad imageAd image
Music

Ehu releases ‘Time’ EP; A soulful Afro-R&B EP exploring love

Time by Ghanaian artist Ehu blends Afrobeat with R&B, opening with intimacy and closing with emotional release.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Ehu releases her soulful new EP titled Time—a captivating four-track project blending Afrobeats with contemporary R&B.

A pharmacist by profession and a musician at heart, Ehu has spent the past six years crafting a sound that is both personal and culturally rooted.

Her name pays homage to her grandmother, representing legacy, strength, and spiritual depth.

Sung in a mix of Ga and English, Time explores the emotional arc of intimacy, self-reflection, and release.

The project begins with affirmations and the thrill of emotional connection, eventually evolving into a poignant journey of letting go. Ehu’s lyrical vulnerability and sonic range bring each track to life with purpose and grace.

With Time, Ehu positions herself as a rising force in Ghana’s alté and Afro-R&B scene—balancing tradition with modern expression in a way that’s honest, healing, and refreshingly authentic.

Cover Artwork: Time - Ehu
Cover Artwork: Time – Ehu
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New Music! Camidoh goes deeper with ‘Trustn God +’
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
The Kings’ Crew drop surprise urban Gospel EP ‘Journey’
Yartti releases emotionally-charged ‘Tales Of A Dreamer’ EP
New music! Kwekus releases the ‘Patience’ EP
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Camidoh New Music! Camidoh goes deeper with ‘Trustn God +’
Next Article Lalid ‘Top Speed’: Lalid releases new high-energy song
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

KobbyRockz
‘Shege’ by KobbyRockz feat. LR Whiz – When love turns to trouble
Music
Amplify Ghana KNUST Rap Cypher. Credit: Supplied.
Amplify Ghana officially releases KNUST Rap Cypher
Music
King Promise
‘See What We’ve Done’: King Promise drops first 2025 single with Mr Eazi
Music
Social Media vrs. Music Streaming Platforms.Credit: Google.
Why Social Media May Be Failing Artists – Global Report
Culture
Charisma. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Charisma drops 2-pack single “Come with Me”
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Spotify.
Spotify Tracks Five Years of Afrobeats Growth with New Global Project, “Culture in Motion”
Culture
Kyei Mensah - Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Kyei Mensah Elevates Gospel with Spirit and Style at Sound & Faith Concert, 2025
Events News
Shatta Wale
Watch! Shatta Wale releases music video for ‘Pancake’
Music
Gyatabruwaa - Adom Kiki feat. Joe Mettle
2025 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
KooKusi. Photo Credit: Supplied.
KooKusi announces new project “This Ability” inspired by “Clock”
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music

You Might Also Like