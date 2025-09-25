Ehu releases ‘Time’ EP; A soulful Afro-R&B EP exploring love

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Ehu releases her soulful new EP titled Time—a captivating four-track project blending Afrobeats with contemporary R&B.

A pharmacist by profession and a musician at heart, Ehu has spent the past six years crafting a sound that is both personal and culturally rooted.

Her name pays homage to her grandmother, representing legacy, strength, and spiritual depth.

Sung in a mix of Ga and English, Time explores the emotional arc of intimacy, self-reflection, and release.

The project begins with affirmations and the thrill of emotional connection, eventually evolving into a poignant journey of letting go. Ehu’s lyrical vulnerability and sonic range bring each track to life with purpose and grace.

With Time, Ehu positions herself as a rising force in Ghana’s alté and Afro-R&B scene—balancing tradition with modern expression in a way that’s honest, healing, and refreshingly authentic.

Cover Artwork: Time – Ehu