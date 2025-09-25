Ad imageAd image
New Music! Camidoh goes deeper with ‘Trustn God +’

Camidoh unveils Trustn God +, a bold continuation of his emotionally charged EP, TrustnGod.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian Afro-fusion star Camidoh unveils Trustn God +, a bold continuation of his emotionally charged EP, TrustnGod.

This new body of work takes a deeper dive into Camidoh’s personal and spiritual journey, revealing the silent battles and pressures he faces as a creative and a man.

While the original EP explored faith, pain, and healing, TrustnGod + delivers a more fearless narrative, filled with raw honesty and introspection.

The only featured artist on the project is rising Ghanaian songstress Titi Owusu.

Her standout performance on Track 2, Hold On (produced by Camidoh Baba Wvd) has sparked comparisons to Beyoncé, thanks to her soulful tone and emotional precision.

The project is a testament to collaborative artistry, with creative input from Naughtyboi Tattoo, Konfem, Mr. Groove, and Sk Studios.

Cover Artwork: Trustn God + - Camidoh
Cover Artwork: Trustn God + – Camidoh
Ehu releases 'Time' EP; A soulful Afro-R&B EP exploring love
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, 'Shatta'
The Kings' Crew drop surprise urban Gospel EP 'Journey'
Yartti releases emotionally-charged 'Tales Of A Dreamer' EP
New music! Kwekus releases the 'Patience' EP
