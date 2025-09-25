‘Top Speed’: Lalid releases new high-energy song

Ghanaian artist Lalid shifts into Top Speed with his latest single—an energetic fusion of Afrobeats, trap, and street-ready Ghanaian bounce.

Known for his bold lyricism and boundary-pushing sound, Lalid brings both grit and finesse to this high-octane release, showcasing his versatility as a rising voice in West African music.

Top Speed is more than a song—it’s a statement. It captures the hustle, hunger, and unrelenting drive of youth navigating today’s fast-paced world.

With rapid-fire delivery, catchy hooks, and layered production, Lalid proves he’s not here to cruise—he’s racing toward something bigger.

The track reflects the urgency of ambition, set against vibrant beats that blend contemporary African rhythms with raw, unfiltered energy.

Cover Artwork: Top Speed – Lalid