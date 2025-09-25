Ad imageAd image
Music

‘Top Speed’: Lalid releases new high-energy song

Lalid drops Top Speed, a high-tempo anthem for dream-chasers and rule-breakers.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian artist Lalid shifts into Top Speed with his latest single—an energetic fusion of Afrobeats, trap, and street-ready Ghanaian bounce.

Known for his bold lyricism and boundary-pushing sound, Lalid brings both grit and finesse to this high-octane release, showcasing his versatility as a rising voice in West African music.

Top Speed is more than a song—it’s a statement. It captures the hustle, hunger, and unrelenting drive of youth navigating today’s fast-paced world.

With rapid-fire delivery, catchy hooks, and layered production, Lalid proves he’s not here to cruise—he’s racing toward something bigger.

The track reflects the urgency of ambition, set against vibrant beats that blend contemporary African rhythms with raw, unfiltered energy.

Cover Artwork: Top Speed - Lalid
Cover Artwork: Top Speed – Lalid
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Albert Purdy inspires with uplifting new single ‘Adansedie’ 
DJ K.O kicks off new music series with ‘Che Che’
Pure Akan drops thought-provoking new song ‘Kwappiah Gyina So’
‘Shege’ by KobbyRockz feat. LR Whiz – When love turns to trouble
Asakaa star O’Kenneth levels up with ‘Balenciaga’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Ehu Ehu releases ‘Time’ EP; A soulful Afro-R&B EP exploring love
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Social Media vrs. Music Streaming Platforms.Credit: Google.
Why Social Media May Be Failing Artists – Global Report
Culture
Charisma. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Charisma drops 2-pack single “Come with Me”
Music
Kwame Dabie for DSCVRY: Photo Credit: Kwame Dabie/Instagram.
DSCVRY: “Gargantuan Vibes Only” with Kwame Dabie
Discovery
Lip syncing on Pippit. Credit: Supplied.
For Musicians and Creators Here’s Why Lip Syncing Feels More Real Than Actual Speech Online
Guest Blogger
Amplify Ghana KNUST Rap Cypher. Credit: Supplied.
Amplify Ghana officially releases KNUST Rap Cypher
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Spotify.
Spotify Tracks Five Years of Afrobeats Growth with New Global Project, “Culture in Motion”
Culture
Kyei Mensah - Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Kyei Mensah Elevates Gospel with Spirit and Style at Sound & Faith Concert, 2025
Events News
Shatta Wale
Watch! Shatta Wale releases music video for ‘Pancake’
Music
The Kings’ Crew
The Kings’ Crew drop surprise urban Gospel EP ‘Journey’
Music
Gyatabruwaa - Adom Kiki feat. Joe Mettle
2025 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music

You Might Also Like