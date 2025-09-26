Ad imageAd image
Ko-Jo Cue teams up with AratheJay & Ofori Amponsah on new song ‘Tontonte’

Ko-Jo Cue, AratheJay & Ofori Amponsah deliver a soulful blend of highlife and rap in their new track “Tontonte.”

Ghanaian rap powerhouse Ko-Jo Cue joins forces with fast-rising talent AratheJay and legendary highlife crooner Ofori Amponsah on a captivating new single titled ‘Tontonte‘.

Blending the rhythmic soul of highlife with modern Afrobeats and heartfelt rap, the track explores love, longing, and emotional vulnerability with rich melodies and poetic lyricism.

Ofori Amponsah’s smooth vocals glide over the beat, while AratheJay and Ko-Jo Cue trade verses that reflect on romance in today’s world.

The collaboration showcases generational talent, bridging old-school charm with new-age sonic innovation.

Produced with lush instrumentation and groove-heavy rhythms, “Tontonte” is both a danceable hit and a reflective love anthem.

Cover Artwork: Tontonte - Ko-Jo Cue, AratheJay & Ofori Amponsah
