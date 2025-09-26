‘Legend King’: Flowking Stone releases new EP

Ghanaian rapper Flowking Stone officially releases his highly anticipated hip-hop project, the Legend King EP.

Known for his lyrical prowess and dynamic flow, Flowking takes a bold step into vulnerability with this release—calling it his “most candid and vulnerable” work to date.

The Legend King EP showcases raw emotion, introspection, and refined artistry, proving why Flowking remains a pillar of Ghanaian hip-hop.

With powerful storytelling, polished production, and bars that cut deep, each track on the EP offers a personal window into the artist’s journey.

This project isn’t just music—it’s a statement. Flowking Stone invites fans and hip-hop lovers alike to experience the heart behind the crown.

Cover Artwork: Legend King – Flowking Stone