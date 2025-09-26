New Music: Moor Sound & Halfco Baby release ‘1 Billion’ with Slim Drumz

Halfco Baby and Moor Sound have teamed up with Slim Drumz to release ‘1 Billion‘, a song that fuses Hip-hop, Afro-swing, and dancehall into a vibrant anthem of ambition and celebration.

The chemistry between Halfco Baby and Moor Sound drives the record. Their synergy keeps “1 Billion” engaging from start to finish.

Trading verses back-to-back, their flows reflect the thrill of ambition, luxury, and reaping the rewards of hard work.

Behind the boards, Bhankie Beatz delivers pulsating production that blends Afro-swing rhythms, Hip-hop energy, and dancehall grooves.

The beat provides a rich, dynamic backdrop that allows the artists to shine while giving the track global appeal.

Adding a cultural edge, Slim Drumz delivers the hook in Fante, grounding the song in Ghana while giving it an international flavor.

This blend of local language and global sound makes “1 Billion” both uniquely Ghanaian and widely relatable.

At its core, “1 Billion” isn’t just about wealth—it’s about dreaming big and celebrating life’s milestones. Whether it’s for late-night drives, packed parties, or moments of motivation, the track speaks to anyone chasing greatness.

With “1 Billion,” Halfco Baby, Moor Sound, and Slim Drumz contribute to the wave of Ghanaian artists reshaping the global soundscape.

Cover Artwork: 1 Billion – Halfco Baby & Moor Sound feat. Slim Drumz