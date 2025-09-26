Ad imageAd image
Tinny hits hard with in new song ‘Humanity’

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Ghanaian rap legend Tinny makes a powerful statement with his latest single ‘Humanity‘, produced by the talented Ziezar.

This hard-hitting track blends classic hip-hop energy with socially conscious lyrics, addressing themes of unity, struggle, and the shared human experience.

With razor-sharp delivery and commanding presence, Tinny reflects on societal issues, calling for compassion and truth in a world divided by greed and hate.

The production by Ziezar lays a gritty, melodic foundation that complements Tinny’s raw, unapologetic flow.

“Humanity” isn’t just another rap song—it’s a wake-up call. It reaffirms Tinny’s position as one of Ghana’s most influential voices in hip-hop, using his platform to speak on real-life issues that matter.

Cover Artwork: Humanity – Tinny
New Music: Moor Sound & Halfco Baby release '1 Billion' with Slim Drumz
'Top Speed': Lalid releases new high-energy song
Albert Purdy inspires with uplifting new single 'Adansedie' 
DJ K.O kicks off new music series with 'Che Che'
Pure Akan drops thought-provoking new song 'Kwappiah Gyina So'
