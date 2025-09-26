Tinny hits hard with in new song ‘Humanity’

Ghanaian rap legend Tinny makes a powerful statement with his latest single ‘Humanity‘, produced by the talented Ziezar.

This hard-hitting track blends classic hip-hop energy with socially conscious lyrics, addressing themes of unity, struggle, and the shared human experience.

With razor-sharp delivery and commanding presence, Tinny reflects on societal issues, calling for compassion and truth in a world divided by greed and hate.

The production by Ziezar lays a gritty, melodic foundation that complements Tinny’s raw, unapologetic flow.

“Humanity” isn’t just another rap song—it’s a wake-up call. It reaffirms Tinny’s position as one of Ghana’s most influential voices in hip-hop, using his platform to speak on real-life issues that matter.

Cover Artwork: Humanity – Tinny