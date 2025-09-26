Ad imageAd image
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’

Ras Kuuku releases the official video for Me And You Tonight—a heartfelt reggae love story brought to life on screen.

Ghanaian reggae sensation Ras Kuuku brings his romantic anthem ‘“’Me And You Tonight‘”’ to life with the release of its stunning new music video.

Ras Kuuku steps away from his signature conscious reggae to showcase his softer side in this lover’s rock visual.

Directed by SkyGee, the video complements the song’s smooth, romantic energy with warm tones, intimate storytelling, and beautiful cinematography.

Ras Kuuku’s performance is both tender and compelling, as he serenades his love interest with passion and sincerity.

From captivating close-ups to scenes of connection and affection, the visual adds a new layer of emotion to the already catchy track, making it resonate even more deeply with fans.

“Me And You Tonight” not only highlights Ras Kuuku’s vocal range but also his versatility as a reggae artist.

Me And You Tonight is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Me And You Tonight on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/ras-kuuku-me-and-you-tonight.

