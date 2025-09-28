Ad imageAd image
Music

Eddy Koomson returns with “Songs From The Prayer Room II”

Eddy Koomson delivers his sophomore album, a profound continuation of spiritual worship and musical excellence.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Multifaceted Ghanaian bassist and music director Eddy Koomson has released his new album, “Songs From The Prayer Room II”. The project follows his 2021 debut and continues his focus on gospel music shaped by prayer and reflection.

The eight-track collection blends gospel, jazz, highlife, and instrumentals. It features both original arrangements and reimagined hymns, brought to life with collaborations from some of Ghana’s leading voices.

Listeners will hear Luigi Maclean on “Because He Lives”, a soulful cover that points to hope in Christ’s resurrection. Kofi Owusu Peprah joins on “Draw Me Nearer”, a song that expresses the desire for closeness to God. Grace Charles adds her voice to “Yesu Ka Wo Ho”, mixing Twi lyrics with English melodies. Other highlights include “My Thanksgiving” with Sisi Baidoo and “Trust & Obey” with Joe Mettle.

Songs From The Prayer Room II - Eddy Koomson. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Songs From The Prayer Room II – Eddy Koomson. Photo Credit: Supplied.

“This album is born from the quiet moments in the prayer room, those raw encounters with God that shape us,” Koomson said. “Four years after my first ‘Songs From The Prayer Room’, I’ve grown, collaborated with incredible talents, and poured even more of my heart into these tracks.”

The album begins with “Prayer Call”, a meditative opening, and closes with songs of gratitude and faith. Its cover art, a black-and-white portrait of Koomson holding a Bible with his bass guitar nearby, reflects the link between scripture and sound.

Songs From The Prayer Room II is now available on Boomplay, Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, and YouTube. Fans can join the conversation using #SFTPR2 and @eddykoomson on social media.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Prince Agyeman Prempeh releases debut Album; ‘Sounds From Heaven’
Reggie & Kojo Trilla go all out in new ‘How Did We Get Here’ album
FimFim releases debut studio album ‘Abusua’
Gyakie releases emotion-packed debut album ‘After Midnight’
Lali X Lola serve bold vibes in debut ‘Pepper Soup Album’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article DJ Ashmen DJ Ashmen set to host ‘Bless The Mic’ at Rapperholic: The Homecoming
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Ehu
Ehu releases ‘Time’ EP; A soulful Afro-R&B EP exploring love
Music
KooKusi. Photo Credit: Supplied.
KooKusi announces new project “This Ability” inspired by “Clock”
News
Moor Sound & Halfco Baby
New Music: Moor Sound & Halfco Baby release ‘1 Billion’ with Slim Drumz
Music
Camidoh
New Music! Camidoh goes deeper with ‘Trustn God +’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

DJ Ashmen
DJ Ashmen set to host ‘Bless The Mic’ at Rapperholic: The Homecoming
News
Lalid
‘Top Speed’: Lalid releases new high-energy song
Music
Spotify.
Spotify Tracks Five Years of Afrobeats Growth with New Global Project, “Culture in Motion”
Culture
Obofour Raphael. Photo Credit: Obofour Raphael
Obofour Raphael teases new album with freestyle “Adom Akyedeɛ (Intro)”
Music
Albert Purdy
Albert Purdy inspires with uplifting new single ‘Adansedie’ 
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther celebrates God’s Grace in new song ‘Nyame Ye’
Music

You Might Also Like