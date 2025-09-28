Eddy Koomson returns with “Songs From The Prayer Room II”

Multifaceted Ghanaian bassist and music director Eddy Koomson has released his new album, “Songs From The Prayer Room II”. The project follows his 2021 debut and continues his focus on gospel music shaped by prayer and reflection.

The eight-track collection blends gospel, jazz, highlife, and instrumentals. It features both original arrangements and reimagined hymns, brought to life with collaborations from some of Ghana’s leading voices.

Listeners will hear Luigi Maclean on “Because He Lives”, a soulful cover that points to hope in Christ’s resurrection. Kofi Owusu Peprah joins on “Draw Me Nearer”, a song that expresses the desire for closeness to God. Grace Charles adds her voice to “Yesu Ka Wo Ho”, mixing Twi lyrics with English melodies. Other highlights include “My Thanksgiving” with Sisi Baidoo and “Trust & Obey” with Joe Mettle.

Songs From The Prayer Room II – Eddy Koomson. Photo Credit: Supplied.

“This album is born from the quiet moments in the prayer room, those raw encounters with God that shape us,” Koomson said. “Four years after my first ‘Songs From The Prayer Room’, I’ve grown, collaborated with incredible talents, and poured even more of my heart into these tracks.”

The album begins with “Prayer Call”, a meditative opening, and closes with songs of gratitude and faith. Its cover art, a black-and-white portrait of Koomson holding a Bible with his bass guitar nearby, reflects the link between scripture and sound.

Songs From The Prayer Room II is now available on Boomplay, Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, and YouTube. Fans can join the conversation using #SFTPR2 and @eddykoomson on social media.