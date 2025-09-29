‘I Carry Fire’: Celestine Donkor affirms divine protection in new song

Ghanaian gospel minister Celestine Donkor releases “I Carry Fire,” a powerful song of affirmation for believers ahead of her ninth studio album “Highly Lifted.”

Drawing from Isaiah 54:17 and Hebrews 12:29, “I Carry Fire” affirms that God is a consuming fire, and believers who carry His presence carry that same fire.

This spirit-filled anthem reminds Christians that no weapon fashioned against them shall prosper, serving as both warfare and worship.

Released as a precursor to her November 2025 album, this single continues Celestine’s legacy of creating music that empowers and edifies.

The Top 30 Most Influential Women in Music honoree crafts a timely message for believers facing opposition, declaring that their fire will quench every obstacle and weapon of the enemy.

“I Carry Fire” stands as a bold proclamation of divine protection and spiritual authority for God’s children.