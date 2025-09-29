Ad imageAd image
Music

‘I Carry Fire’: Celestine Donkor affirms divine protection in new song

Celestine Donkor "I Carry Fire" declares no weapon shall prosper against God's children.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian gospel minister Celestine Donkor releases “I Carry Fire,” a powerful song of affirmation for believers ahead of her ninth studio album “Highly Lifted.”

Drawing from Isaiah 54:17 and Hebrews 12:29, “I Carry Fire” affirms that God is a consuming fire, and believers who carry His presence carry that same fire.

This spirit-filled anthem reminds Christians that no weapon fashioned against them shall prosper, serving as both warfare and worship.

Released as a precursor to her November 2025 album, this single continues Celestine’s legacy of creating music that empowers and edifies.

The Top 30 Most Influential Women in Music honoree crafts a timely message for believers facing opposition, declaring that their fire will quench every obstacle and weapon of the enemy.

“I Carry Fire” stands as a bold proclamation of divine protection and spiritual authority for God’s children.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
MOGmusic releases ‘I Will Pray’ – A timely call to persistent prayer
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Watch! Shatta Wale releases music video for ‘Pancake’
‘See What We’ve Done’: King Promise drops first 2025 single with Mr Eazi
Zie and Chimini Yoka blur love & crime in ‘Feeling’ music video
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Gyatabruwaa - Adom Kiki feat. Joe Mettle 2025 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Kyei Mensah - Sound & Faith Concert, 2025. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Kyei Mensah Elevates Gospel with Spirit and Style at Sound & Faith Concert, 2025
Events News
Moor Sound & Halfco Baby
New Music: Moor Sound & Halfco Baby release ‘1 Billion’ with Slim Drumz
Music
Lalid
‘Top Speed’: Lalid releases new high-energy song
Music
The Kings’ Crew
The Kings’ Crew drop surprise urban Gospel EP ‘Journey’
Music
Camidoh
New Music! Camidoh goes deeper with ‘Trustn God +’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Gyatabruwaa - Adom Kiki feat. Joe Mettle
2025 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
DJ Ashmen
DJ Ashmen set to host ‘Bless The Mic’ at Rapperholic: The Homecoming
News
Ehu
Ehu releases ‘Time’ EP; A soulful Afro-R&B EP exploring love
Music
Spotify.
Spotify Tracks Five Years of Afrobeats Growth with New Global Project, “Culture in Motion”
Culture
Obofour Raphael. Photo Credit: Obofour Raphael
Obofour Raphael teases new album with freestyle “Adom Akyedeɛ (Intro)”
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music
Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music

You Might Also Like