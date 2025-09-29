Ad imageAd image
MOGmusic releases ‘I Will Pray’ – A timely call to persistent prayer

MOGMusic releases "I Will Pray," a timely call to intimacy with God through persistent prayer.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer
MOGmusic
MOGmusic

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel minister MOGmusic releases “I Will Pray,” a timely call to intimacy with God through persistent prayer.

The two-time VGMA Male Vocalist of the Year delivers a powerful reminder of the believer’s strength in the place of prayer.

Nana Yaw Boakye, known professionally as MOGMusic, crafts this spirit-lifting anthem to stir a revival of personal devotion, especially in a season where many are seeking spiritual direction and hope.

Following successful releases like “Be Lifted,” “God of Miracles,” and “Redeemed,” this contemporary gospel pastor continues his mission of inspiring worship across Ghana and beyond.

“I Will Pray” represents more than just another worship song; it’s a prophetic declaration encouraging believers to return to the fundamentals of faith through consistent communion with God.

MOGMusic’s anointed vocals and heartfelt delivery create an atmosphere of genuine worship, making this release essential listening for anyone desiring deeper spiritual connection and renewed hope.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
