Ad imageAd image
Music

Obofour Raphael releases exclusive new album “Adom Akyedeɛ”

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Obofour Raphael. Credit: Supplied.
Obofour Raphael. Credit: Supplied.

Obofour Raphael has released his latest album, “Adom Akyedeɛ” (Gift of Grace), available exclusively on his website, www.obo4raphael.com. The project follows a freestyle drop titled “Adom Akyedeɛ (Intro)”, which set the tone for the full release.

The 18-track album highlights the enduring relevance of Hiplife in Ghana’s music culture. Throughout the record, Obofour seamlessly blends live instrumentation, storytelling, and collaborations that resonate with both the roots and future of the genre.

The tracklist includes “King of Hiplife,” “Obaa,” “Efie Nipa,” and “Yesu” featuring Morris Babyface and Ko-Jo Cue alongside contributions from acts like Tillie Gya, Kabobo, and Nana Ama. With production credits featuring Zapp Mallet, Roro, and Mark Eyden of Sun Street Studios (UK), the project seamlessly blends Ghanaian sounds with global craftsmanship.

Adom Akyedeɛ - Obofour Raphael. Credit: Supplied.
Adom Akyedeɛ – Obofour Raphael. Credit: Supplied.

Obofour Raphael’s “Adom Akyedeɛ” is positioned as both a celebration and a reminder of Hiplife’s cultural weight, offering longtime fans and new listeners a chance to experience the genre’s legacy through a fresh body of work.

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
Eddy Koomson returns with “Songs From The Prayer Room II”
Obofour Raphael teases new album with freestyle “Adom Akyedeɛ (Intro)”
Prince Agyeman Prempeh releases debut Album; ‘Sounds From Heaven’
Reggie & Kojo Trilla go all out in new ‘How Did We Get Here’ album
FimFim releases debut studio album ‘Abusua’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram. Malaika Brings to Life “The 27 Experience”
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Spotify.
Spotify Tracks Five Years of Afrobeats Growth with New Global Project, “Culture in Motion”
Culture
Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram.
Malaika Brings to Life “The 27 Experience”
Events News
Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram.
Gyakie to headline CroxItOut Concert 2025 for Breast Cancer awareness
News
DJ Ashmen
DJ Ashmen set to host ‘Bless The Mic’ at Rapperholic: The Homecoming
News
Ehu
Ehu releases ‘Time’ EP; A soulful Afro-R&B EP exploring love
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Tidal Rave Festival
Tidal Rave Festival 2025 returns with bold new energy and a cultural edge
News
Gyatabruwaa - Adom Kiki feat. Joe Mettle
2025 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Kojo Cue. Photo Credit: Kojo Cue/Facebook
Ko-Jo Cue teams up with AratheJay & Ofori Amponsah on new song ‘Tontonte’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Moor Sound & Halfco Baby
New Music: Moor Sound & Halfco Baby release ‘1 Billion’ with Slim Drumz
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music
Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music

You Might Also Like