Obofour Raphael releases exclusive new album “Adom Akyedeɛ”

Obofour Raphael has released his latest album, “Adom Akyedeɛ” (Gift of Grace), available exclusively on his website, www.obo4raphael.com. The project follows a freestyle drop titled “Adom Akyedeɛ (Intro)”, which set the tone for the full release.

The 18-track album highlights the enduring relevance of Hiplife in Ghana’s music culture. Throughout the record, Obofour seamlessly blends live instrumentation, storytelling, and collaborations that resonate with both the roots and future of the genre.

The tracklist includes “King of Hiplife,” “Obaa,” “Efie Nipa,” and “Yesu” featuring Morris Babyface and Ko-Jo Cue alongside contributions from acts like Tillie Gya, Kabobo, and Nana Ama. With production credits featuring Zapp Mallet, Roro, and Mark Eyden of Sun Street Studios (UK), the project seamlessly blends Ghanaian sounds with global craftsmanship.

Adom Akyedeɛ – Obofour Raphael. Credit: Supplied.

Obofour Raphael’s “Adom Akyedeɛ” is positioned as both a celebration and a reminder of Hiplife’s cultural weight, offering longtime fans and new listeners a chance to experience the genre’s legacy through a fresh body of work.