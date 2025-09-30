Ad imageAd image
Music

Watch: Quamina MP releases ‘Odo Bi Yɛ Dɛ’ music video feat. Arathejay

Quamina MP drops the official music video for “Odo Bi Yɛ Dɛ” ft Arathejay—a blend of Afrobeats, love, and Ghanaian vibes.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian artist Quamina MP is back with the official music video for his latest single, “Odo Bi Yɛ Dɛ”, featuring rising star Arathejay.

This soulful Afrobeats track blends smooth vocals with highlife-inspired melodies, celebrating the sweetness and beauty of love in true Ghanaian style.

The music video brings the song to life with vibrant visuals, heartfelt storytelling, and a feel-good vibe that captures the chemistry between the artists.

Directed with an eye for Afrocentric aesthetics and romantic energy, “Odo Bi Yɛ Dɛ” showcases Quamina MP’s evolution as a versatile hitmaker.

Arathejay’s vocals add a rich emotional layer to the track, making this collaboration one to remember. Whether you’re in love or dreaming about it, this video is bound to hit the right notes.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
‘I Carry Fire’: Celestine Donkor affirms divine protection in new song
MOGmusic releases ‘I Will Pray’ – A timely call to persistent prayer
Ko-Jo Cue teams up with AratheJay & Ofori Amponsah on new song ‘Tontonte’
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Watch! Shatta Wale releases music video for ‘Pancake’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Obofour Raphael. Credit: Supplied. Obofour Raphael releases exclusive new album “Adom Akyedeɛ”
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Camidoh
New Music! Camidoh goes deeper with ‘Trustn God +’
Music
Prince Agyeman Prempeh
Prince Agyeman Prempeh releases debut Album; ‘Sounds From Heaven’
Music
Spotify.
Spotify Tracks Five Years of Afrobeats Growth with New Global Project, “Culture in Motion”
Culture
Malaika at The 27 Live Experience. Photo Credit: Malaika/Instagram.
Malaika Brings to Life “The 27 Experience”
Events News
Tidal Rave Festival
Tidal Rave Festival 2025 returns with bold new energy and a cultural edge
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram.
Gyakie to headline CroxItOut Concert 2025 for Breast Cancer awareness
News
Gyatabruwaa - Adom Kiki feat. Joe Mettle
2025 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
DJ Ashmen
DJ Ashmen set to host ‘Bless The Mic’ at Rapperholic: The Homecoming
News
Moor Sound & Halfco Baby
New Music: Moor Sound & Halfco Baby release ‘1 Billion’ with Slim Drumz
Music
Lalid
‘Top Speed’: Lalid releases new high-energy song
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music
Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music
Onua by De K
‘Winner’: De K drops new song of triumph
Music

You Might Also Like