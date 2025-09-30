Watch: Quamina MP releases ‘Odo Bi Yɛ Dɛ’ music video feat. Arathejay

Ghanaian artist Quamina MP is back with the official music video for his latest single, “Odo Bi Yɛ Dɛ”, featuring rising star Arathejay.

This soulful Afrobeats track blends smooth vocals with highlife-inspired melodies, celebrating the sweetness and beauty of love in true Ghanaian style.

The music video brings the song to life with vibrant visuals, heartfelt storytelling, and a feel-good vibe that captures the chemistry between the artists.

Directed with an eye for Afrocentric aesthetics and romantic energy, “Odo Bi Yɛ Dɛ” showcases Quamina MP’s evolution as a versatile hitmaker.

Arathejay’s vocals add a rich emotional layer to the track, making this collaboration one to remember. Whether you’re in love or dreaming about it, this video is bound to hit the right notes.