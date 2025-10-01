‘Bury The Pope’: Amerado releases striking new music video

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has released the official music video for “Bury The Pope,” a standout track from his critically acclaimed Against All Odds EP.

The visually striking video, directed by renowned filmmaker Gordon Appiah, showcases Amerado’s commanding presence and lyrical prowess through compelling cinematography and creative direction.

Gordon Appiah’s signature style elevates the narrative, creating a memorable visual experience that complements the track’s powerful message.

“Bury The Pope” continues to generate significant buzz within Ghana’s hip-hop community, cementing Amerado’s position as one of the country’s most formidable lyricists.

The track forms part of the Against All Odds EP, which has received widespread acclaim for its authentic storytelling and bold creative vision.

The collaboration between Amerado and Gordon Appiah delivers a cinematic quality that resonates with both longtime fans and new audiences.