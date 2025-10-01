Ad imageAd image
Flowking Stone drops ‘Soontime’ music video feat. Kwesi Amewuga

Watch Flowking Stone ft Kwesi Amewuga in Soon Time, the official video from the Legend King EP.

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Flowking Stone has released the official video for SoonTime, featuring the rising lyrical talent Kwesi Amewuga.

The single is taken from Flowking Stone’s latest project, the Legend King EP, which celebrates his legacy and versatility in the Ghanaian music industry.

Soon Time blends powerful storytelling with authentic hip-hop and Ghanaian cultural rhythms. Both artists deliver sharp verses filled with motivation, resilience, and street wisdom.

The video, shot with cinematic flair, brings their message to life with raw, vibrant visuals that reflect the struggles and aspirations of the youth.

Flowking Stone continues to solidify his position as a legend in Ghanaian rap, while Kwesi Amewuga’s standout performance marks him as one to watch.

