Article Wan returns with new dance song ‘Apiti’

Article Wan has released a vibrant new single titled ‘Apiti’, delivering his signature fusion of Afrobeat, highlife, and dancehall with an energetic twist.

Known for hits like Solo and That Thing, Article Wan continues to push his sound with a refreshing groove that’s both catchy and culturally rooted.

‘Apiti’ blends upbeat percussion, rhythmic melodies and infectious hooks, crafted to get listeners moving.

Sung in a mix of local dialect and English, the track carries a celebratory feel while showcasing Article Wan’s vocal dexterity and production skills.

Well-versed in crafting dance-ready anthems, Article Wan remains a consistent figure in Ghana’s urban music scene, and Apiti is a testament to his evolving sound and creative drive.

Cover Artwork: Apiti – Article Wan