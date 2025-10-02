Ad imageAd image
New Music! DopeNation drops catchy single ‘Kakalika’

DopeNation are back with ‘Kakalika’, a playful, dance-ready anthem packed with energy.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian hitmakers DopeNation are back with a brand new banger, ‘Kakalika’, a high-energy anthem that blends infectious sound with signature bounce and charisma.

The twin duo, known for their chart-topping hits and dynamic stage presence, once again showcase their ability to create music that gets the party started.

‘Kakalika’ is a playful yet punchy track, laced with witty lyrics, irresistible percussion, and a beat that demands movement.

Whether you’re on the dancefloor or vibing in your headphones, the track delivers instant energy.

With ‘Kakalika’, DopeNation continue to push boundaries while staying true to their signature sound.

Cover Artwork: Kakalika - DopeNation
Cover Artwork: Kakalika – DopeNation
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
