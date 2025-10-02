O’Kenneth brings ‘Balenciaga’ to life in new video

Ghanaian drill powerhouse O’Kenneth has just dropped the official music video for his latest single ‘Balenciaga’, and it’s pure fire.

‘Balenciaga’ captures the pulse of Ghanaian drill culture, showcasing O’Kenneth’s unapologetic style and commitment to authenticity.

Directed by the talented Loner Pixels, the video is a gritty, cinematic look into the streets that shaped O’Kenneth’s sound. Dark, atmospheric visuals meet raw street energy, perfectly matching the intensity of the track.

With ‘Balenciaga’, O’Kenneth continues to set the tone for African drill music, blending authenticity with powerful storytelling.

The release not only showcases his lyrical prowess but also reaffirms his role as a trailblazer in Ghana’s thriving drill scene.